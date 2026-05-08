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DH Evening Brief | Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form Govt; Suvendu Adhikari set to become West Bengal CM

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Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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