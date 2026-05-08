<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Third time's a charm: TVK chief Vijay meets Governor Arlekar, stakes claim to form Govt</h2>.<p>TVK chief Joseph Vijay on Friday, May 8, met with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked his claim to form Government in the state. This is the third such meeting that the actor-turned politician is having with the Governor.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-third-times-a-charm-tvk-chief-vijay-meets-governor-arlekar-stakes-claim-to-form-govt-3995650"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM</h2>.<p>Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader and is all set to be the new chief minister of West Bengal following a meeting, featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Kolkata on Friday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-suvendu-adhikari-elected-bjp-legislature-party-leader-set-to-become-cm-3995709"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC agrees to examine Cong leader Raje Gowda’s plea against unseating as Sringeri MLA</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a plea filed by Karnataka Congress leader T D Raje Gowda, assailing the Karnataka High Court's ordered for vote recount, which caused his ouster as the MLA of Sringeri constituency in Karnataka. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sc-agrees-to-examine-cong-leader-raje-gowdas-plea-against-unseating-as-sringeri-mla-3995877"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>DMK writes to Om Birla for change in seating arrangement in Lok Sabha after alliance with Congress ends</h2>.<p>The DMK on Friday sought a change in seating arrangement for its MPs in the Lok Sabha, saying their alliance with the Congress has ended and it would not be appropriate for its members to sit alongside those of the grand old party. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/dmk-writes-to-om-birla-for-change-in-seating-arrangement-in-lok-sabha-after-alliance-with-congress-ends-3995692">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | KC, RC or VD? As state waits for new CM, Congress MLAs' choice leaked</h2>.<p>As the suspense over who will become the next Kerala Chief Minister continues, the Congress party was in for a major embarrassment when the choice of the MLA-elect were leaked out in open.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-kc-rc-or-vd-as-states-awaits-for-new-cm-congress-mlas-choice-leaked-3995496"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>1,87,702 cases of crimes against children recorded in 2024: NCRB data</h2>.<p>Mumbai: A staggering 1,87,702 cases of crimes against children were recorded in India in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), even as overall crime in the country declined.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/187702-cases-of-crimes-against-children-recorded-in-2024-ncrb-data-3995822"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump reversed Hormuz plan after Saudis denied airspace access</h2>.<p>Washington: President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the US military would escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who denied US access to Saudi airspace and American bases in the country, according to a person briefed by Saudi officials and a US military official.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-reversed-hormuz-plan-after-saudis-denied-airspace-access-2-3995634"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Enough is enough': Supreme Court orders MP government to decide on prosecuting minister for comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi<br></h2>.<p>In a display of rage, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks targeting Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi made in aftermath of Operation Sindoor. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/enough-is-enough-supreme-court-orders-mp-government-to-decide-on-prosecuting-minister-for-comments-on-col-sofiya-qureshi-3995666"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Impact of new labour code? Biocon Q4 net profit down 56.8 % at Rs 198.6 crore</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Biocon Ltd has reported a 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 198.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, hit by exceptional item outgo of Rs 80.4 crore on various heads, including impact of new labour code.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/biocon-q4-net-profit-down-568-at-rs-1986-crore-3995334"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Race to the playoffs intensifies: What each team needs for top-four finish</h2>.<p>With 50 matches done in the league stage and 23 more pending, the season 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) heads to an exciting phase qualification chances for most teams remain wide open. To make things even more thrilling, the top two spots, which get an extra life in the knockouts, are also up for grabs.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-race-to-the-playoffs-intensifies-what-each-team-needs-for-top-four-finish-3995567"><br>Read more</a></p>