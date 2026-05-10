DH Evening Brief | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM amid loud cheers; Bag with gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route

<h2>Tamil Nadu gets its new leading man as TVK chief Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister amid loud cheers</h2>.<p>Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay was on Sunday sworn-in as the first non-DMK, AIADMK Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in six decades, heralding a new era in the state’s glorious political history.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-gets-its-new-leading-man-as-tvks-vijay-takes-oath-as-chief-minister-3997405">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bag with gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A suspicious bag containing gelatin sticks was discovered on the outskirts of Bengaluru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was scheduled to pass on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bag-with-gelatin-sticks-found-on-pm-modis-convoy-route-in-bengaluru-3997600">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tributes pour in as Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away</h2>.<p>Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar passed away early in the morning on Sunday due to multiple organ dysfunction. He was 66.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/tributes-pour-in-as-karnataka-minister-d-sudhakar-passes-away-3997474">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as NDA leader in Assam assembly, to take oath as CM for second term</h2>.<p>MLAs in Assam on Sunday elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader of the legislature party, in a step towards making him the Chief Minister for the second straight term.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-himanta-biswa-sarma-elected-as-nda-leader-in-assam-assembly-to-take-oath-as-cm-for-second-term-3997490">Read more </a></p>.<h2>All passengers on Hantavirus-hit ship considered high-risk contacts, EU health agency says</h2>.<p>All passengers on the cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak are considered high-risk contacts as a precautionary measure, Europe's public health agency said ahead of the ship's expected anchoring on Sunday off the Spanish island of Tenerife.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/all-passengers-on-hantavirus-hit-ship-considered-high-risk-contacts-eu-health-agency-says-3997495">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Last year's conflict with India was 'battle of two ideologies': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir</h2>.<p>Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday termed last year’s conflict with India as a "battle between two ideologies."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/last-years-conflict-with-india-was-battle-of-two-ideologies-pakistan-army-chief-3997573">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Delay in decision on CM post fuels resentment among people</h2>.<p>The delay on the part of the AICC in finalising the Kerala Chief Minister is triggering strong resentment among the people apart from party workers and coalition partners.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-delay-in-decision-on-cm-post-fuels-resentment-3997618">Read more </a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | RCB look to recharge batting batteries</h2>.<p>Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hope to rediscover their bite against a struggling Mumbai Indians on Sunday. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcb-look-to-recharge-batting-batteries-3997060">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A basketball player, a dentist and a comedian: Meet Tamil Nadu's new Cabinet</h2>.<p>C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/vijay-sworn-in-as-tamil-nadu-cm-meet-tvks-core-team-3997680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh’s High Court rejects detained Hindu monk’s bail petition</h2>.<p>Bangladesh’s High Court on Sunday rejected a bail petition of Hindu monk Brahmachari Chinmoy Krishna Das since he is being tried in a lower court in connection with a lawyer’s murder in 2024.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/bangladeshs-high-court-rejects-detained-hindu-monks-bail-petition-3997723">Read more </a></p>