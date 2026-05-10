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DH Evening Brief | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM amid loud cheers; Bag with gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route

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Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:09 IST
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