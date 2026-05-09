<h2>Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM as VCK, IUML extend support to form govt</h2>.<p>The five-day political drama in Tamil Nadu finally came to an end as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) extended support to actor-turned politician Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday. Indian Union Muslim League also backed TVK.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/vijay-to-become-tamil-nadu-cm-as-vck-iuml-extend-support-to-form-govt-3996855">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Poribortan Sarkar': Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal Chief Minister; state gets its first BJP CM</h2>.<p>BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the formation of the first-ever BJP government in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/poribortan-sarkar-suvendu-adhikari-takes-oath-as-west-bengal-chief-minister-state-gets-its-first-bjp-cm-3996665">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Vinesh Phogat accused of doping, indiscipline; WFI declares her ineligible to compete till June 26</h2>.<p>The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to ace-wrester Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping violations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/vinesh-phogat-accused-of-indiscipline-doping-wfi-declares-her-ineligible-to-compete-till-june-26-3996749">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal: Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full list of BJP MLAs who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari's Cabinet</h2>.<p>Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal , marking a watershed moment that redrew the state's political landscape after decades of resistance to saffron politics.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-agnimitra-paul-dilip-ghosh-full-list-of-bjp-mlas-who-took-oath-as-ministers-in-suvendu-adhikaris-cabinet-3996688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What led to BCCI's IPL crackdown? Reels, late night outings and more</h2>.<p>Reels made in restricted areas, outings that did not have security approvals and players' proximity to social media influencers were some of the concerns that prompted the stern advisory from BCCI and IPL franchises are now scrambling to ensure compliance without compromising on individual privacy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/what-led-to-bccis-ipl-crackdown-reels-late-night-outings-and-more-3996830">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK demands deputy CM post to extend support to Vijay's TVK: Report</h2>.<p>Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is eying top posts in the cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister, if it decides to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government, <em>PTI</em> reported citing a pro-Dalit organisation source on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vck-demands-deputy-cm-post-to-extend-support-to-vijays-tvk-report-3996719">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran files plaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter</h2>.<p>Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) has approached the Guindy police alleging that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam used a “forged” support letter while staking claim to form the government, police officials said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-ammk-chief-t-t-v-dhinakaran-files-plaint-against-vijays-tvk-over-forged-support-letter-3996599">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Meet India's new Chief of Defence Staff N S Raja Subramani & navy chief Krishna Swaminathan</h2>.<p>Indian forces saw two new appointments on Saturday, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd) as the Chief of Defence Staff and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed as Navy Chief.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meet-indias-new-chief-of-defence-staff-n-s-raja-subramani-navy-chief-krishna-swaminathan-3996587">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How China’s leader lost faith in his generals</h2>.<p>The purge China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has inflicted on the military elite was plain to see at a recent legislative meeting. A year earlier, state television footage showed around 40 generals in the room. This time, there were only a handful.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/how-chinas-leader-lost-faith-in-his-generals-3996751">Read more</a></p>