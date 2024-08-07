DH Evening Brief | Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling finals; 'Modi shivering when Muslims kicked out Hasina', says Subramanian Swamy

Phogat, chasing the elusive Olympic medal following heart-breaks in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, looked on course to wiping all agony when she produced some rip-roaring performances on Tuesday to make the final on Wednesday.
Veteran BJP leader Subramainan Swamy, who has for some time now been at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lashed out at the latter once again after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh once the army refused to follow her instructions and gave her an ultimatum.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced the Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha which authorises certain sums out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services in 2024-25.
Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the UK's hesitation to provide her refuge. Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.
Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to file its response by August 21 on the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.
Members of the Kolkata film industry on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan along with his father, producer Salim Khan, during the unrest in the neighbouring country.
The BJP on Wednesday slammed as "anarchist" Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remarks that a Bangladesh-like situation could happen in India as well.
A six-year-old Dalit child, who was allegedly forced to clean the toilet by some teachers, was found locked in the classroom of a government primary school in the Jansath area, police said on Wednesday.
Australia's Olympic Committee said no charges had been laid against the member of the team, whose identity was not officially disclosed. It did not comment on the reason for the arrest.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has now notified April 1, 2025, as the cut-off date for all companies with multi-state branches to register as ISD.
