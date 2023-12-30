DH Evening Brief: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; PM unveils new look temple town ahead of Ram temple consecration

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards at Delhi’s Kartavya Path
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path.
Don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, PM Modi appeals to people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed the proposed consecration of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya a ‘’historical moment’’ and said that he too, like the world, was waiting for it even as he appealed to the people to visit the temple town after January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.
Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers
Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday.
Of these, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge) and five as ministers of state.
PM inaugurates airport, railway station in Ayodhya, lays foundation stone of development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station from where he flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually.
Do people want easy rail travel or picture with 'shahenshah's' statue: Rahul's dig at Modi govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the government over setting up of selfie booths at railway stations with life-size cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether people want easy rail travel or a picture with the 'shahenshah's statue'.
Delhi court orders release of two arrested Vivo employees
A court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.
151 soldiers from Myanmar flee to Mizoram
At least 151 Myanmarese soldiers fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday.
'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's new campaign to woo Muslim women in UP
The BJP's minority front will launch a ''Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan'' campaign next week in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh to draw Muslim women towards the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Imran Khan's nomination for 2024 Pakistan elections denied
Pakistan's election body rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination to contest the 2024 national elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Saturday.
Ayodhya snub: CM Siddaramaiah claims he hasn't received invite for Jan 22 consecration of Ram temple
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he has not yet got an invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, and would consider if he'd attend only after he gets an invite.
Very little said about displaced Kashmiri Pandits as they were not 'big electorate': Ex-SC judge
Very little was said about the 4.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who got displaced from the Valley with the advent of separatist militancy, possibly because they were not 'such a big electorate' as to invite 'political intervention', former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said.
