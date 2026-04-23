DH Evening Brief | Voting ends for Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1 polls; 'Shoot and kill' Iranian boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

<h2>Assembly Elections 2026 | Voting ends for Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1 polls</h2>.<p>Voting across 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections ended at 6 pm Thursday. Voters who reached the polling stations before the scheduled closure also exercised their franchise, officials said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/assembly-elections-2026-voting-ends-for-tamil-nadu-bengal-phase-1-polls-3978470"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ordered US Navy to 'shoot & kill' any Iranian boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz: Donald Trump</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he has ordered the Navy "to shoot and kill any boat" which is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/ordered-us-navy-to-shoot-kill-any-iranian-boats-laying-mines-in-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-newsalert-3978430"><br>Read more </a></p>.<h2>'We've seen some reports': MEA responds to Trump sharing letter referring to India as 'hellhole'</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday responded to US President Donald Trump sharing a post calling India, China, a 'hellhole on the planet'.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/weve-seen-some-reports-mea-responds-to-trump-sharing-letter-referring-to-india-as-hellhole-3978226"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Oil companies losing Rs 20 on petrol, Rs 100 on diesel but no plans to raise prices: Govt</h2>.<p>New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers are incurring losses of about Rs 20 per litre on petrol and roughly Rs 100 per litre on diesel as pump prices remain frozen for nearly four years despite a surge in global oil prices, the government said on Thursday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/oil-cos-losing-rs-20-on-petrol-rs-100-on-diesel-but-no-plans-to-raise-prices-govt-3978274"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian passport holders don't need airport transit visa while passing through France</h2>.<p>The French Embassy in India on Thursday said that from April 10 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa (ATV) when passing through the international zone of airports located in French territory. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/indian-passport-holders-dont-need-airport-transit-visa-while-passing-through-france-3978301"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | May 4 will be TMC's expiry date, bumper voter turnout signals regime change: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that May 4, when votes will be counted, would mark the "expiry" of the "TMC's 15-year-old syndicate system and maha jungle raj" in West Bengal.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-may-4-will-be-tmcs-expiry-date-bumper-voter-turnout-signals-regime-change-pm-modi-3978192"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: The results of the SSLC examination -1 have been announced with regular fresh students creating a history with 94.1% pass as against the 80.04% last year.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-sslc-results-2026-record-941-pass-registered-3977948"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump reposts controversial letter calling India, China ‘hellholes’ amid citizenship debate</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump has reposted a controversial letter on his platform, Truth Social, that refers to countries such as India and China as “hellholes” while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/newsalert-trump-reposts-controversial-letter-calling-india-china-hellholes-amid-citizenship-debate-3977929"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>US says it seizes another tanker 'associated with smuggling Iranian oil in Indian Ocean</h2>.<p>Amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military on Thursday said it seized another tanker "associated with smuggling" Iranian oil.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-says-it-seizes-another-tanker-associated-with-smuggling-iranian-oil-in-indian-ocean-3978425"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Starc cleared by CA, likely to be available for DC's game on May 1<br></h2>.<p>Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to feature in the Indian Premier League with the pacer expected to be available for Delhi Capitals' match against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-starc-cleared-by-ca-likely-to-be-available-for-dcs-game-on-may-1-3977860"><br>Read more</a></p>