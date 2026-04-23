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DH Evening Brief | Voting ends for Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1 polls; 'Shoot and kill' Iranian boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

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Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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