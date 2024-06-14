DH Evening Brief | Way to peace is through 'dialogue and diplomacy': PM Modi to Zelenskyy; Karnataka HC directs police to not arrest Yediyurappa

G7 Summit | Way to peace is through 'dialogue and diplomacy': PM Modi to Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India believes in a "human-centric" approach and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".
Karnataka High Court directs police to not arrest Yediyurappa, asks latter to cooperate in probe
The Karnataka High Court has put on hold any coercive measures against former Chief Minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the POCSO case.
Modi government starting NEET scam cover-up: Congress President Kharge
Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the NEET exam issue, saying that he "cannot always remain a mute spectator" while demanding a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe.
Read more
J&K terror attacks: Home Minister Amit Shah calls for high-level meet on June 16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of several terror incidents there, including an attack on a bus ferrying pilgrims, sources said.
NEET-UG exam row: Supreme Court seeks response in two weeks from Centre, NTA, others on CBI probe into 'irregularities'
In a significant development amid a raging row over the NEET-UG, the Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea seeking a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.
Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand disqualified from membership of Delhi assembly
Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the Delhi assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Pawan Kalyan named new Deputy CM
As expected, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu made Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan his deputy. Ending a prolonged period of suspense, Naidu on Friday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted cabinet ministers.
Telangana govt left red-faced as Telugu textbooks carry KCR's name as chief minister
In a goof-up, Telugu textbooks carrying the previous year's foreword referring to K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister was used in this year's books causing embarrassment to the Congress government in Telangana.
Union Minister V Somanna's son, 2 others booked for fraud and criminal intimidation
An FIR has been registered against three persons, including Arun B S, son of Union Minister V Somanna, for alleged fraud and falsification of accounts in an event management company and also threatening a couple associated with the firm, police said on Friday.
Delhi L-G gives prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event here in 2010, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.
Tesla CEO Musk's pay package gets support from 77% of votes at investor meet
Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package won an overwhelming 77 per cent of votes cast by Tesla investors at its annual meeting, a company filing showed on Friday, despite vocal opposition from a number of institutional investors and proxy advisory firms.
Read more
T20 World Cup | Kohli's form a bothering point as India face Canada amid rain threat
Star batter Virat Kohli's string of low scores would be a concern for India when they square off against Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, hoping that the sky remains clear in this city even as several parts of Florida are ravaged by torrential rain.
Read more