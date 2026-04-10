<h2>Trump gave us clear guidelines, hopeful of positive talks with Iran: Vance</h2>.<p>US Vice President JD Vance on Friday said that he hoped for a "positive" outcome as he departed Washington for US-Iran peace talks being held in Pakistan. "We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-west-asia-strikes-drones-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-kuwait-unsc-missiles-attacks-lebanon-hezbollah-beirut-white-house-mojtaba-khamenei-ceasfire-violations-strikes-on-power-plants-3961494">Track all the latest updates on the West Asia crisis here.</a></p>.<h2>It’s Congress vs Congress: Minority leaders allege internal sabotage in Davanagere South bypoll</h2>.<p>Infighting has erupted within the Congress following the Davanagere South bypoll, with minority leaders alleging a “major conspiracy” by a party insider. They claimed the leader projected the party as having “betrayed” the minority community and undermined its official candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/karnataka/its-congress-vs-congress-minority-leaders-allege-internal-sabotage-in-davanagere-south-bypoll-3963200">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's manifesto promises crackdown on infiltration, Rs 3,000 aid for women & unemployed youth</h2>.<p>The BJP on Friday promised a hardline stand on infiltration, Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for every woman and unemployed youth and setting up the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal following the Assembly polls.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-bjps-manifesto-promises-crackdown-on-infiltration-rs-3000-aid-for-women-unemployed-youth-3963019">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Yashwant Varma resigns as Allahabad High Court judge amid cash haul probe</h2>.<p>Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Verma has resigned, amid pending inquiry as a part of the impeachment proceedings over recovery of cash haul in March, 2025 at his Delhi residence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/yashwant-varma-resigns-as-allahabad-high-court-judge-amid-cash-haul-probe-3963037">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Six dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Mathura's Yamuna river</h2>.<p>A boat carrying tourists capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least six people dead and several others missing, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/six-dead-several-missing-after-tourist-boat-capsizes-in-mathuras-yamuna-river-3963289">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telangana High Court grants one week anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam case</h2>.<p>The Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail for one week to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered following a complaint filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-high-court-grants-one-week-anticipatory-bail-to-congress-leader-pawan-khera-in-assam-case-3962929">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sharing leaked 'Jana Nayagan' clips could lead to lawsuit, KVN Productions issues stern warning</h2>.<p>The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan have responded strongly to the leaks and have issued a sharp warning to those responsible.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/sharing-leaked-jana-nayagan-clips-could-lead-to-lawsuit-kvn-productions-issues-stern-warning-3962898">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lebanon to attend Washington ceasefire talks, says truce needed for broader deal</h2>.<p>Lebanon intends to take part in a meeting next week in Washington with US and Israeli representatives to discuss and announce a ceasefire, a senior Lebanese official told Reuters on Friday, saying the exact date had not yet been confirmed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/lebanon-to-attend-washington-ceasefire-talks-says-truce-needed-for-broader-deal-3963116">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan minister reviews security arrangements ahead of key Iran-US talks in Islamabad</h2>.<p>Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reviewed the security arrangements in Islamabad ahead of the arrival of the Iranian and US delegations for peace talks aimed to end the conflict in West Asia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-minister-reviews-security-arrangements-ahead-of-key-iran-us-talks-in-islamabad-3963049">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates | Toss delayed due to rain</h2>.<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru visit Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals for their first away game in the season, but the forecast for rest of the evening does not look good. The toss has been delayed due to rain.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rr-vs-rcb-live-score-updates-ipl-barasapara-cricket-stadium-guwahati-rajat-patidar-virat-kohli-riyan-parag-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-3963327">Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates for the match.</a></p>