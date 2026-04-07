<h2>'Whole civilisation will die': Donald Trump threatens Iran again but says 'something wonderful' can happen</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump Tuesday put out a major threat to Iran that if they do not make a deal by his Tuesday deadline, a 'whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/whole-civilisation-will-die-donald-trump-threatens-iran-again-but-says-something-wonderful-can-happen-3959290">Read more</a></p>.<h2>More violence in Manipur: Two killed, several injured after mob storms CRPF camp in Bishnupur</h2>.<p>Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday said two people were killed and five others injured in firing after a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/two-killed-5-injured-in-firing-after-mob-storms-crpf-camp-in-bishnupur-manipur-hm-3959230">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Restraint over': Hours away from Trump's deadline, Iran warns of targeting US, its allies' infra</h2>.<p>The Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years while also warning to respond beyond the region if the US 'crosses red lines.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/restraint-over-hours-away-from-trumps-deadline-iran-warns-of-targeting-us-its-allies-infra-3959190">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Opposition allegations seeking removal of Gyanesh Kumar lacks necessary proof, says RS Chairman & LS Speaker</h2>.<p>The Rajya Sabha Chairman said such a motion can be admitted only where there exists "credible material."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/opposition-allegations-seeking-removal-of-gyanesh-kumar-lacks-necessary-proof-says-rs-chairman-ls-speaker-3959161">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How might Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios</h2>.<p>The key navigational choke point borders Iran to the north and Oman to the south.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/how-might-strait-of-hormuz-be-reopened-here-are-3-scenarios-3958844">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Election Commission likely to roll out SIR in remaining 22 states, Union territories post April Assembly polls</h2>.<p>SIR has already covered 10 states and three Union territories.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ec-likely-to-roll-out-sir-in-remaining-22-states-union-territories-post-april-assembly-polls-3959122">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Religious faith beyond judicial review': Centre backs restriction on women's Sabarimala entry in SC</h2>.<p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that if there is something unscientific, the remedy is with the legislature.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/religious-faith-beyond-judicial-review-centre-backs-restriction-on-womens-sabarimala-entry-in-sc-3958979">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assam Police reaches Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi after Himanta's wife files FIR against him</h2>.<p>Assam Police personnel were accompanied by Delhi counterparts, who cordoned off the area near the residence of the Congress Media & Publicity Dept Chairman.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himantas-wifes-fir-assam-police-reaches-pawan-kheras-residence-in-delhi-3958967">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Still Alive': Samay Raina announces comeback with new comedy special after 'India's Got Latent' controversy</h2>.<p>The comedian is returning after more than a year of India's Got Latent controversy with new comedy special Still Alive, which releases today at 7 pm on YouTube.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/still-alive-samay-raina-announces-comeback-with-new-comedy-special-after-indias-got-latent-controversy-3959099">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Right time to hand over reins for the next phase of Air India's rise: Campbell Wilson</h2>.<p>Campbell Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/right-time-to-hand-over-reins-for-the-next-phase-of-air-indias-rise-campbell-wilson-3959052">Read more</a></p>