<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay calls on state Governor, stakes claim to form govt</h2>.<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the new government in the state, two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was sho...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-tvk-chief-vijay-calls-on-state-governor-stakes-claim-to-form-govt-3993052">Read more at</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Why Congress chose to walk with TVK at the cost of DMK alliance</h2>.<p>Amid the chaos over post-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu after the assembly election results were announced on May 4, the Congress on Wednesday formally extended support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-why-congress-chose-to-walk-with-tvk-at-the-cost-of-dmk-alliance-3992858">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US and Iran closing in on one-page memorandum to end war: Reports</h2>.<p>A report by Axios says that the White House has started believing that it is getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-and-iran-closing-in-on-one-page-memorandum-to-end-war-reports-3993082">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Post Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi drives changes in Congress’ alliance arithmetic</h2>.<p>The Congress is using the post-poll scenario in States to recalibrate its approach towards allies and it is evident in the way it has dealt differently with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/post-polls-rahul-drives-changes-in-congress-alliance-arithmetic-3993073">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Ahmedabad to host final, Dharamsala, New Chandigarh to see play-offs and Eliminator</h2>.<p>The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 31, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday (May 6).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-ahmedabad-to-host-final-dharamsala-new-chandigarh-to-see-play-offs-and-eliminator-3992855">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'When the hand that shook hands stabs you...': DMK escalates attack on Congress amid alliance talks with Vijay's TVK</h2>.<p>The Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu is falling apart after the grand old party reportedly extended support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-when-the-hand-that-shook-hands-stabs-you-dmk-escalates-attack-on-congress-amid-alliance-talks-with-vijays-tvk-3992743">Read more</a></p>.<h2>One year after Op Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir sees tighter security, lingering border gaps</h2>.<p>A year after India’s cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir presents a mixed picture — of a tightened security grid and relative stability in the hinterland, but continuing vulnerabilities for civilians along the Line of Control (LoC), especially in border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri and Kupwara.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/one-year-after-op-sindoor-jammu-and-kashmir-sees-tighter-security-lingering-border-gaps-3992871">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why cities are wasting crores on the wrong pollutants</h2>.<p>The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s latest judgment on the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in Dharmesh Shah v Union of India & Ors, requires the States/UT to prepare sector-wise implementation roadmaps within six months and links public funding to measurable improvements in air quality.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-cities-are-wasting-crores-on-the-wrong-pollutants-3992813">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh hopes no 'pushback' after BJP's win in elections</h2>.<p>Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday expressed hope that people will not be pushed in his country after the BJP's victory in the recent assembly polls in bordering states.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/bangladesh-hopes-no-pushback-after-bjps-win-in-elections-3993129">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Reliance to shut some units at 660,000 bpd refinery, govt official says</h2>.<p>India's Reliance Industries will shut some units at its 660,000 barrels per day refinery for 3-4 weeks for maintenance after Nayara Energy resumes operations later this month, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/indias-reliance-to-shut-some-units-at-660000-bpd-refinery-govt-official-says-3993124">Read more</a></p>