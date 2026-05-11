DH Evening Brief | Why PM Modi asked Indians to stop buying gold for a year; Iran defends its peace proposal sent to US after Trump rejects it

<h2>Explained | Why PM Modi asked Indians to put off buying gold for a year?</h2>.<p>Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-pm-modi-asked-indians-to-put-off-buying-gold-for-a-year-3998445">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Legitimate & generous': Iran defends its peace proposal sent to US after Trump calls it 'totally unacceptable'</h2>.<p>Iran on Monday defended its proposal to end the ongoing conflict with the United States and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “legitimate” and “generous” offer aimed at restoring regional stability.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/our-demand-is-legitimate-generous-iran-defends-its-peace-proposal-to-us-after-trump-calls-it-totally-unacceptable-3998617">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Is AIADMK heading for another split? Members divided over support to Vijay's TVK, some MLAs want Edappadi to step down</h2>.<p>The recent election defeat of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu's assembly polls resulted in the brewing of an internal rift within the party, as MLAs stand divided over extending support to the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/is-aiadmk-heading-for-another-split-members-divided-over-support-to-vijays-tvk-some-mlas-want-edappadi-k-palaniswami-to-step-down-3998391">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress summons former state party chiefs to discuss Kerala CM pick; IUML backs Satheesan</h2>.<p>Senior Congress leaders from Kerala, including former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, have been summoned to Delhi for talks on Chief Minister selection.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/congress-summons-former-state-party-chiefs-to-discuss-kerala-cm-pick-iuml-backs-satheesan-3998853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Left parties to do serious introspection on reasons behind debacle</h2>.<p>CPI(M) and CPI on Monday (May 11) described the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala Assembly election as a "serious setback" and "cause of concern" and vowed to conduct "serious introspection" on the reasons behind the debacle as also on the BJP registering victories in three seats.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-left-parties-to-do-serious-introspection-on-reasons-behind-debacle-3998806">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG 2026 paper leak? Allegations of 100 'striking similar' questions trigger fresh fear; NTA says probe underway</h2>.<p>Fresh allegations of irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination have surfaced, with the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) launching an investigation into claims that question sets resembling the actual paper were circulated before the exam.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-allegations-of-100-striking-similar-questions-trigger-fresh-fear-nta-says-probe-underway-3998290">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Paradigm shift in perception of political representation of Muslims</h2>.<p>In an age of political messaging, statistics alone can’t explain outcomes, it is interpreted through narratives. The results of the recent Assembly elections across five states signal not merely an electoral shift, but a deeper transformation in how Muslim political representation is viewed and contested in India. What we are witnessing is not just a change in outcomes, but a change in narrative.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/paradigm-shift-in-perception-of-political-representation-of-muslims-3998356">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Seven cases of hantavirus confirmed from cruise ship: WHO</h2>.<p>Seven cases of the Andes hantavirus have now been confirmed among people who were passengers on board the cruise ship, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/seven-cases-of-hantavirus-confirmed-from-cruise-ship-who-3998819">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MGNREGA to be replaced across all states and UTs by new 'Viksit Bharat' G RAM-G Act from July 1</h2>.<p>In a major overhaul of India’s rural employment framework, the Centre on Monday announced that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will cease to exist from July 1 and be replaced with a new law titled the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, commonly referred to as VB-G RAM G.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mgnrega-to-be-replaced-across-all-states-and-uts-by-new-viksit-bharat-g-ram-g-act-from-july-1-3998474">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sringeri recounting row: Supreme Court restores Congress leader Raje Gowda as MLA for now</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo in the matter pertaining to the ouster of Congress leader T D Raje Gowda as the MLA of Sringeri constituency and granted him interim relief, directing that he will remain the MLA of the seat for now even as a recent vote recounting led to the BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj being declared the winner.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/supreme-court-restores-congress-t-d-raje-gowdas-status-as-sringeri-mla-3998696">Read more</a></p>