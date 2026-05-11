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DH Evening Brief | Why PM Modi asked Indians to stop buying gold for a year; Iran defends its peace proposal sent to US after Trump rejects it

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Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsBJPPM ModiIndia PoliticsPaper LeakGoldAIADMKNEET ExamTVK

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