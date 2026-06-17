DH Evening Brief | Trump says will drop bombs on Iran again if 'I don't like deal'; Raut alleges MPs are being offered Rs 50 cr to defect

<h2>West Asia conflict | Trump warns of bombing Iran again if it does not 'behave' or he dislikes MoU</h2>.<p>Trump made it clear that the United States is prepared to return to military action if the agreement collapses.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/west-asia-conflict-trump-warns-of-bombing-iran-again-if-it-does-not-behave-or-he-dislikes-mou-4042474">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Nine MPs: The rebels, the loyalists and the battle for survival</h2>.<p>Jadhav has served on several parliamentary committees. His absence from some recent party meetings has fuelled speculation about his political future.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/shiv-sena-ubts-nine-mps-the-rebels-the-loyalists-and-the-battle-for-survival-4042309">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC split: Speaker invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting, party says got no communication yet</h2>.<p>The development comes amid a demand by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-split-speaker-invites-abhishek-banerjee-for-meeting-party-says-got-no-communication-yet-4042332">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UP minister claims Samajwadi Party will ‘split’, Akhilesh Yadav retorts BJP leaders planning to jump ship</h2>.<p>An SP leader has allegedly written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah which contained the names of SP leaders who wanted to join BJP.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-minister-claims-samajwadi-party-will-split-akhilesh-yadav-retorts-bjp-leaders-planning-to-jump-ship-4042397">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telegram CEO accuses Reliance of 'intentionally sabotaging access' to messaging platform outside India</h2>.<p>Pavel Durov alleges that the disruptions appeared to be deliberate and claims that repeated warnings had gone unanswered.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-accuses-reliance-of-intentionally-sabotaging-access-to-messaging-platform-outside-india-4042046">Read more</a></p>.<h2>We're the most famous couple on Instagram': Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi on 'Melodi' buzz at G7 meet</h2>.<p>Video of their conversation is making rounds on online platforms, while the audio is not very clear, PM Modi seems to address 'Melodi's' popularity on social media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/were-the-most-famous-couple-on-instagram-giorgia-meloni-to-pm-modi-on-melodi-buzz-at-g7-meet-4042119">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram Temple ‘missing fund' row: No smoke without fire, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh</h2>.<p>The saffron party leader claimed that hundreds of ‘Ram Shilas’ (bricks) made of gold, silver and ‘ashtadhatu’, donated by the devotees, were missing.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-missing-fund-row-no-smoke-without-fire-says-brij-bhushan-sharan-singh-4042473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Operation Tiger' glares at Uddhav Sena | A look at earlier rebellions & splits in the party</h2>.<p>From Chhagan Bhujbal's rebellion in 1991 to Eknath Shinde's revolt in 2022, every split in the Shiv Sena has produced new power centres and redrawn Maharashtra's political map.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/operation-tiger-glares-at-uddhav-sena-a-look-at-earlier-rebellions-splits-in-the-party-4042252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | What do we think when we think about Lionel Messi?</h2>.<p>If anyone expected the 2026 World Cup to be a tribute act for the Argentinian talisman, that line of thought has been buried.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-what-do-we-think-when-we-think-about-lionel-messi-4042424">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan set for Mumbai visit for ‘The Odyssey’ India premiere; date & venue revealed</h2>.<p>The movie's upcoming Mumbai premiere represents one of the most high-profile and monumental Hollywood promotional events ever held in India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/tom-holland-and-christopher-nolan-set-for-mumbai-visit-for-the-odyssey-india-premiere-date-venue-revealed-4042115">Read more</a></p>