DH Evening Brief | Winter session of Parliament to be held from November 25 to December 20; Trump or Harris? America goes out to vote

The dizzying presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed to the polls to choose between two sharply different visions for the country.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the validity of the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, holding the State has an interest in ensuring that minority educational institutions provide standards of education similar to other educational institutions, so it can enact regulatory measures to promote efficiency and excellence of educational standards.
Weeks before he turns 84, veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dropped hints of retiring from active parliamentary politics as he engages in a major battle to save his fortress of Baramati.
India plans to overhaul its criminal sentencing norms to counter accusations of arbitrary punishment, sources said, following public outrage over the 2022 rape conviction of a man within 30 minutes of trial, by a judge who handed him the death penalty.
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to appear before the Lokayukta Police on Wednesday, at the Lokayukta office, on Dewan's Road, in Mysuru, over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, involving the names of his family members.
In a significant development, Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against union minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and their aide Suresh Babu for allegedly threatening a senior IPS officer and making false allegations.
The prime ministers of India and Canada swiftly condemned the violence that broke out on Sunday at a Hindu temple in Brampton, near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries.
India has submitted a 'Letter of Intent', expressing its desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, taking the first concrete step in an ambitious plan after months of informal dialogue with the IOC.
