DH Evening Brief: Y S Sharmila joins Cong as party aims to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh; 'Ram ate meat' written in Valmiki Ramayana, says NCP leader

Y S Sharmila joins Congress as party aims to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh
In attempts to revive fortunes in its erstwhile bastion Andhra Pradesh by cashing in on former CM Y S Rajashekhar Reddy's legacy, Congress on Thursday inducted Y S Sharmila into the party, 13 years after her family was forced out following Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's attempt to claim his father’s political legacy, which was perceived as a threat.
WATCH | Ram ate meat ... written in Valmiki Ramayana, says NCP leader while regretting remark
A statement by veteran politician and NCP MLA Dr Jitendra Awhad that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian sparked off a major controversy in Maharashtra. Read more
Kejriwal accuses BJP of using ED to prevent him from campaigning
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the ruling BJP wants to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, saying it intends to jail all honest leaders who are unwilling to join their stable. Read more
Congress renames Bharat Nyay Yatra as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
The Congress on Thursday rechristened the Bharat Nyay Yatra as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi will lead the yatra from the country's east to the west beginning January 14, after leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year. Read more
Gyanvapi mosque survey: Court to announce on Jan 5 when ASI report will be made public
The Varanasi court will on Friday, January 5, take a call on when to make the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque public. Read more
Video: Maharashtra minister asks cops to 'break bones' of revellers during event
Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar landed in a controversy after a video of his went viral in which he is heard directing police personnel to lathicharge and "break the bones" of revellers in order to control them during a dance show organised as part of his birthday celebrations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Read more
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in 2nd Test to level series
India on Thursday beat South Africa by 7 wickets to win the second cricket Test at Cape Town in less than two days and levelled the two-match series 1-1. Read more
Jeffrey Epstein case: Bill Clinton, Donald Trump among those named in unsealed documents
Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scandal continues to rock the world as the latest unsealed documents have shown. They include the names of former US President Bill Clinton and disgraced royal family member Prince Andrew among others. Read more
Why do India’s rich grow richer and the poor, poorer?
Representative image showing notes of Indian rupees.
Credit: iStock Photo
India has been riddled with inequality for a long time, but it has intensified in recent years, especially during the pandemic. While India ranks fifth in the world based on GDP, and as the fastest growing major economy, this growth has been accompanied by a sharp rise in inequality. Read more
Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber vowed revenge on Thursday for explosions that killed nearly 100 people at a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020 in Iraq. Read more