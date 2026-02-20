<h2>Youth Congress workers arrested for staging shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit expo hall</h2>.<p>A group of Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a surprise protest at the ‘India AI Impact Summit’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “compromised” while referring to the India-US trade deal, which they claimed was detrimental to the interest of the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/youth-congress-workers-arrested-for-staging-shirtless-protest-at-ai-impact-summit-expo-hall-3905487">Read more </a></p>.<h2>DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Make playing easy in the City again, says Rahul Dravid</h2>.<p>Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid on Saturday called for Bengaluru’s growth story to include easier access to play for children, saying time and space for sport must not become casualties of traffic and infrastructure pressure.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dh-bengaluru-2040-summit-make-playing-easy-in-the-city-again-says-rahul-dravid-3905576">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court orders deployment of judicial officers in West Bengal's SIR exercise</h2>.<p>In an unexpected development, the Supreme Court on Friday directed for deployment of judicial officers, including the retired judges, for easy and smooth conduct of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, upon finding a clear lack of cooperation between the state government and the Election Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/supreme-court-orders-deployment-of-judicial-officers-in-west-bengals-sir-exercise-3905598">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Officials, experts bat for integrated water management to avoid crisis</h2>.<p>Officials and experts on Friday agreed that an integrated management of water informed by research and science and citizen participation was key to avoid a crisis in the coming years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dh-bengaluru-2040-summit-officials-experts-bat-for-integrated-water-management-to-avoid-crisis-3905798">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gujarat announces changes in marriage registration rules to stop 'love jihad', misuse by 'antisocial' elements</h2>.<p>Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday announced that the state government was going to bring changes in the marriage registration procedure in the state to stop its misuse by "anti-social elements" and particularly by those who hide their identity to "trap daughters of Gujarat" for "Love Jihad."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/gujarat-announces-changes-in-marriage-registration-rules-to-stop-love-jihad-misuse-by-antisocial-elements-3905523">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unable to bear labour pain, UP woman slits stomach</h2>.<p>Unable to bear labour pain, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, slit her stomach with a kitchen knife in a bid to deliver the child.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/unable-to-bear-labour-pain-up-woman-slits-stomach-3905661">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shah Rukh Khan joins Rajinikanth to take down ferocious ‘Kalpa’ clan in 'Jailer 2'</h2>.<p>Cinema fans are in for a massive treat as Jailer 2 gears up to be much more than a standard sequel. With Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan already on board, the makers have now added the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan, to its star-studded cast.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khan-joins-rajinikanth-to-take-down-the-ferocious-kalpa-clan-in-jailer-2-3905636">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'11 very expensive jets were shot during India-Pakistan clash': Donald Trump reiterates claim</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed yet again that he saved millions of lives by stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/11-very-expensive-jets-were-shot-during-india-pakistan-clash-donald-trump-reiterates-claim-3905222">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India's Viksit Bharat goal achievable': IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva optimistic about AI-driven growth</h2>.<p>IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said artificial intelligence can lift global growth by 0.8 per cent, and India's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat or a developed nation is achievable.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/indias-viksit-bharat-goal-achievable-imf-md-kristalina-georgieva-optimistic-about-ai-driven-growth-3905597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'It's only for show, isn’t it?': Alastair Cook on India, Pakistan's 'no handshake policy', claims players talk behind closed doors</h2>.<p>Former England captain Alastair Cook, in a shocking claim, said that India and Pakistan players are chatting behind closed doors, even as they do no shake hands on the field.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/its-only-for-show-isnt-it-alastair-cook-on-india-pakistans-no-handshake-policy-claims-players-talk-behind-closed-doors-3905511">Read more</a></p>