DH Evening Brief: ZPM dethrones MNF, storms into power in Mizoram; Alerts issued as 'Michaung' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

ZPM storms into power in Mizoram, breaks the state's binary model
Breaking the binary model of Mizoram politics involving the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress since 1987, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a relatively new regional party on Monday stormed into power, winning 27 out of the 40 Assembly seats.
'Michaung' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; heavy rain alerts issued in Andhra Pradesh
The severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Bapatla on Tuesday around noon, accompanied by winds reaching up to 100 km per hour. Gales are also expected to gust up to 110 kmph during Tuesday forenoon.
At least 13 killed in gunfight between militant groups in strife-hit Manipur
The nearly seven-month-long conflict in Manipur has left over 150 dead and over 50,000 people left displaced.
'Thankful', says Raghav Chadha after Rajya Sabha suspension ends
The suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha ended on Monday, as the House adopted a motion to terminate the punishment after holding him guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media and adding names of MPs in a proposed Select Committee without their consent.
Massive searches underway in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch; 3 detained
The joint search operations by police, Army, and CRPF in different parts of Budhal, Thanamandi, Sunderbani, and Kalakote in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch were underway when last reports were received, officials said.
Sensex settles at lifetime high of 68,865.12; Nifty closes at record 20,686.80
Analysts said BJP's clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh state polls strengthened the positive sentiment built up last week following robust macroeconomic numbers and unabated foreign fund inflows.
28,522 murder cases registered in India in 2022, 70% victims male: NCRB
A total of 28,522 FIRs of murder were registered in 2022 – an average of 78 killings every day or more than three every hour – across India, down from 29,272 in 2021 and 29,193 in 2020, according to the latest NCRB data.
Dasara jumbo Arjuna dies during rescue operation in Sakleshpur
Arjuna, the famed jumbo which carried the golden howdah from 2012 to 2019, died after a fight against a wild elephant during a rescue operation, at Yasalur, Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district, on Monday.
Climate finance takes centre stage at COP28 climate talks
The United Arab Emirates, the host of this year's conference, pledged $270 billion in green finance by 2030 through its banks, and several development banks made fresh moves to scale up their funding efforts, including by agreeing to pause debt repayments when disaster strikes.
Netanyahu will be tried as war criminal, says Erdogan
Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, has sharply criticised Israel over its campaign in Gaza, launched in response to militant group Hamas' rampage on Oct. 7. More than 15,500 people have been killed in the Israeli air and ground attacks, according to Gaza's health ministry.
