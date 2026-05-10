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DH Interview | India does not face Hantavirus threat for now but needs stronger surveillance: Dr Ishwar Gilada

Dr Gilada breaks down the science, risks and preparedness surrounding the outbreak.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 04:37 IST
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Dr Ishwar Gilada.

Dr Ishwar Gilada.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 10 May 2026, 04:37 IST
India Newshealthinfection

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