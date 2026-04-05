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DH Interview | Policy, not cash, key to reviving fertility in South: Prof S Irudaya Rajan

Unlike in the past, parents today invest in a child for 25 years before seeing any return — and often that return leaves the country when children migrate abroad, said Irudaya Rajan.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsfertilityS Irudaya Rajan

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