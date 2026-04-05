<p>In an interview with DH’s SNV Sudhir, demography and migration expert Prof S Irudaya Rajan says that clear policy interventions, not financial incentives, are the only credible way to address southern India’s declining fertility rate. </p>.<p><strong>Q) Why is the total fertility rate so low in southern states?</strong></p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Even God is not safe here': FM Sitharaman on Sabarimala issue.<p>It’s a combination of economics and profound social change. Children have become liabilities rather than assets. Unlike in the past, parents today invest in a child for 25 years before seeing any return — and often that return leaves the country when children migrate abroad. There is simply no economic payoff. Childcare, which was once freely provided through extended family networks, is now a paid service. With grandmothers no longer nearby, women in cities face a lack of support, making a second or third child extremely costly in both time and money.</p>.<p><strong>Q) Could a shrinking working-age population reduce remittances?</strong></p>.<p>Not in the next 20 years. The nature of migration is changing, not declining. Earlier, Kerala sent ten unskilled workers to the Gulf and earned $1,000. Today, it sends three skilled professionals and earns $1,200 — quality has replaced quantity. Meanwhile, unskilled migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fill the gap. Southern states are moving up the skills ladder, and the remittance pipeline remains strong.</p>.<p><strong>Q) What is the way forward?</strong></p>.<p>Stop looking at people as problems. They are all resources waiting to be engaged. That is the real demographic dividend southern India must now claim.</p>