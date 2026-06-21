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DH Interview | Sanitation push, Jal Jeevan Mission progress, and 2029 outlook: Union Minister C R Patil on 12 years of Modi govt

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil, considered a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaks to DH’s Amrita Madhukalya about the Prime Minister and his governance.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:51 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 02:51 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiJal Shakti

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