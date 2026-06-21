DH Interview | Sanitation push, Jal Jeevan Mission progress, and 2029 outlook: Union Minister C R Patil on 12 years of Modi govt

<p>As the Modi government completes 12 years, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil, considered a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaks to <em>DH’s</em> Amrita Madhukalya about the Prime Minister and his governance. Edited excerpts:</p><p><strong>The Modi government has completed 12 years, and in 2014, one of the biggest promises was around sanitation. Har ghar jal (water in every home) and Swachch Bharat.</strong> <strong>How far have you progressed on that front?</strong> </p><p>Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047 cannot be complete if households lack basic toilets. Till date, approximately 12 crore toilets have been constructed. A WHO report states that 60 crore people have stopped open defecation; about 60,000 children would die annually due to issues linked to open defecation. We have been able to prevent the deaths of approximately 3 lakh children under five. </p><p>Under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, tap connections have been provided to 16 crore households so far, and the remaining 3 crore households will be covered by December 2028. Previously, 9 crore women had to travel long distances, spending 5.5 crore hours, every day just to fetch water. Today, that time is saved. We have provided testing kits to 25 lakh women and water has reached more than 95% of the villages across all the Northeastern states. </p><p><br><strong>The allegation is that BJP has engineered the splits in regional parties, like the NCP, AAP, and now TMC and Shiv Sena. How do you view this?</strong> </p><p>In Bengal, when the TMC lost, it wasn’t just the people of Bengal who rejoiced; the entire nation was happy. They used to win by unfair means, and the Election Commission did not allow them to do this. A day after BJP formed the government, TMC MPs and MLAs left TMC and carved out their own separate path and identity. The situation with Shiv Sena is similar; there is a lack of leadership there, and people feel they have no future. I believe that in the coming days, other parties, where members feel their political future is coming to an end, will face the same situation.</p>.PM Modi participates in 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration; releases Rs 18,880 cr PM-Kisan instalment. <p><br><strong>When Operation Sindoor happened, Pakistan’s water supply was cut off by your ministry. Your action led to a lot of flak. </strong></p><p>In Gujarati, there’s a saying ‘<em>ghar na chokra ghaant jaake upa jaane ato</em>’ (no flour for the children but enough for a saint). How is it okay? We have water shortages in many states and we give our water to others, how can a treaty even take place? And our neighbor to whom we are giving the water is coming and attacking us.</p><p>I think this treaty should not have happened long ago, and not a single drop of water should go to Pakistan. When this treaty was thought of at that time, the Lok Sabha was not informed, and the Cabinet did not take the decision. There could be pressure.</p><p><br><strong>Elections that are going to be held in Gujarat in 2027, do you see any challenge in the state?</strong> </p><p>There is still one and a half year left, and our aim is to win all the 182 seats. Last time, we won 156, and we still have a target of 26 more. AAP was touted to do big, but no one talks about the fact that Kejriwal’s candidates lost deposits in 126 seats. Congress has only 12 seats in the assembly. The most important thing in politics is trust, and Modi Saheb has that trust. People believe that whatever he says he will do. </p><p><br><strong>You are seen as a close associate of PM Modi; you were also in charge of the village he had adopted. Do you think Modi will continue to lead the country in 2029, or will the country seek a change?</strong></p><p>Look, he is deeply grounded – a man connected to the grassroots who understands people's problems and has solutions. This coming October, he will complete 25 years as a public representative, winning all the elections he has stood for since 2001. He first became Chief Minister, then boldly stepped up to become Prime Minister, and now the country desires and needs his leadership. It is my view that he should certainly contest the election in 2029, and I am confident that he will. </p><p>Many senior Congress leaders have acknowledged that they should learn certain things from the BJP. The BJP held power under Atal ji in the past had a different level of discipline. We used to see that Rajya Sabha MPs didn't have much work previously, whereas now, MPs remain busy throughout the year. </p><p>Leaders like Atal ji and Advani ji were moderates. I feel that under Modi sahab's leadership, the approach is absolutely decisive. If one tries to be a moderate balancing sides, decisions might be taken, but they often cannot be implemented, and no one benefits. That is why instilling discipline within the party was the primary necessity. </p>