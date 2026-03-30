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DH Interview | 'West Asia conflict has rewritten modern military doctrine with drones': Satyabrata Satapathy

In this backdrop, DH’s Mrityunjay Bose spoke to Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of BonV Aero, one of the leading drone makers in India.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsTechnologydronewarfare

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