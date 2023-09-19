Dhankhar says time to bury strategy of weaponising disruptions, calls them 'antithetical to democratic values'

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said as proceedings move to the new Parliament building, it was the right time to bury the strategy of 'weaponising' disturbances and disruptions in parliamentary functioning as these are antithetical to democratic values. Addressing a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India in the iconic Central Hall of the old Parliament building, he said in this very chamber, the members of the Constituent Assembly embarked upon the journey to accomplish the daunting task of drafting the Constitution.