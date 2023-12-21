Dhankhar's mimicry row: BJP demands apology from Congress

"Parliament is the temple of democracy. The Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman are not individuals but institutions. Making fun of them and disrespecting them is like insulting that temple. We demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the protest was not to propagate the party's ideology but to respect the unity and integrity of the country and the constitutional positions.

"Delhi and the country will never forgive this behaviour (by the TMC MP)," he said.

It was very "indecent" the way Banerjee mimicked the vice president in front of the Parliament and Gandhi made a video of his act, the BJP leader added.

Dhankhar has said the December 19 incident is an insult to his background as a farmer and his caste (Jat).

On Wednesday, the Jat Mahasangh held a protest march near the Congress headquarters here against Dhankhar's mimicry and burnt an effigy of the party.