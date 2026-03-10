Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking tickets cost as high as Rs 3,100 in Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Bengaluru, still sold out

In Bengaluru, the average price for advance tickets for normal shows is between Rs 600 and Rs 800.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ticket prices at PVR, Orion Mall, Bengaluru

Ticket prices at PVR, Orion Mall, Bengaluru

Ticket prices at INOX: Megaplex Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Ticket prices at INOX: Megaplex Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Ticket prices at PVR: Superplex Forum Mall, Bengaluru

Ticket prices at PVR: Superplex Forum Mall, Bengaluru 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 10:12 IST
bollywoodRanveer SinghTrendingAkshaye Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us