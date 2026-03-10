<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is already on a winning spree at the box office as the tickets for its paid previews are soaring.</p><p>The advance tickets for the spy thriller started selling on March 8 and the ticket prices are already increasing. </p>.Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer.<p>With just nine days away from releasing, the Aditya Dhar directorial already boasts of an impressive run at the box office. The paid previews of <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> are scheduled for March 18, the eve of the releasing.</p><p>With many multiplexes in metros pricing tickets for regular formats between Rs 600 and Rs 900, IMAX shows are priced high for over Rs 1,000. For premium screens with recliners, tickets are extremely high. The most expensive ticket is currently priced at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai’s Borivali, where recliner seats are priced at Rs 3,100. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the average price for normal shows is between Rs 600 and Rs 800. While recliners are priced at Rs 1,400 and above, VIP tickets are priced at Rs 2,000.</p>.<p>For the Kannada and Telugu versions, the tickets start at Rs 400 and go up to Rs 1,350 for recliners.</p><p>Despite the high prices, seats for several shows are already sold out with the remaining filling up super fast.</p><p>As per reports, the film has sold close to 3 lakh tickets in India, eight days ahead of the paid previews, grossing over Rs 15 crore domestically, making it the highest-grossing premiere for a Bollywood film.</p><p>And with this momentum, it soon may break the pan-India record of Rs 25 crore, set by Pawan Kalyan's <em>They Call Him OG</em>, soon. </p>.Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer.<p>The trailer for <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> was released on March 7 and has since received critical reviews.</p><p>The film, which is a sequel to the 2025 movie <em>Dhurandhar</em>, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. </p><p>It features Ranveer Singh in a double role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, among others.</p>