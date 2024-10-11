Home
'Did not give 2 crore jobs but created 2 crore addicts': Congress slams BJP over 'drug trade' in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitendra Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not provide 2 crore jobs every year, but "created 2 crore drug addicts every year".
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 12:03 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMadhya Pradesh

