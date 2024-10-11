'Did not give 2 crore jobs but created 2 crore addicts': Congress slams BJP over 'drug trade' in Madhya Pradesh

<p>New Delhi: Days after a massive drug haul from a factory on the outskirts of Bhopal, the Congress on Friday alleged that a close associate of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda is involved in drug trade in the state, and questioned Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a>'s "silence" on the issue.</p>.<p>Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitendra Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not provide 2 crore jobs every year, but "created 2 crore drug addicts every year".</p>.<p>There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Devda on the allegations.</p>.<p>Drugs in many states are linked to the racket busted in Bhopal and the Modi government is completely responsible for this, Patwari said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.</p>.<p>The Modi government had presented a report in the Parliament, stating that around 40 crore people in the country consume drugs, he said.</p>.<p>This number of drug addicts in the country is increasing by about 2.10 crore every year, he claimed.</p>.<p>The situation is such that even BJP leaders and workers are worried because their children are addicted to drugs, he said.</p>.<p>Patwari alleged that a close associate of the Deputy Chief Minister Devda is involved in drug trade, and questioned Prime Minister Modi's "silence" over the issue.</p>.<p>"Today, the drug business is spreading throughout the country, in such a situation, what steps is the Modi government taking? A favourite of the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is running a drug racket in the state, so why is Chief Minister Mohan Yadav silent?" Patwari said.</p>.<p>Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media vice chairman Abhay Dubey said the BJP MLA from Mauganj had written a letter to the Inspector General of the Rewa Range demanding to stop the growing drug trade in his area.</p>.<p>The situation is such that today drugs are easily available in every nook and corner of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, he alleged.</p>.<p>Their remarks come days after authorities seized mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 1,814 crore and its raw materials from a factory on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and arrested two persons.</p>.<p>Total, 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, was seized in the raid and search operation carried out jointly by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, at the factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal on Saturday, they said.</p>.<p>This is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The unit had the capacity to manufacture 25 kg of MD drug per day, the ATS said in a statement.</p>