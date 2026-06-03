Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? PIB fact-checks

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The Press Information Bureau (PIB) denies the report claiming that RBI sold $12 billion in gold reserves.
Key points
• Bloomberg claim
A Bloomberg report suggested the RBI may have sold gold worth $12 billion to protect foreign reserves amid geopolitical tensions.
• PIB fact-check
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claim, stating RBI data shows no change in physical gold holdings.
• Gold reserve share rise
Gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves increased from 13.92% to 16.70% between September 2025 and March 2026.
• RBI's physical gold
The RBI's monthly bulletin confirms its physical gold stock remains unchanged, contradicting the Bloomberg report.
Key statistics
13.92%
Gold's share in foreign reserves at end of September 2025
16.70%
Gold's share in foreign reserves on March 31, 2026
16.85%
Gold's share in foreign reserves on May 22, 2026
$12 billion
Claimed value of gold sold by RBI
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:12 IST