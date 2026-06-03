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Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? PIB fact-checks

PIB noted that gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92% at the end of September 2025 to 16.70% on March 31, 2026.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:12 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? A fact-check

In one line
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) denies the report claiming that RBI sold $12 billion in gold reserves.
Key points
Bloomberg claim
A Bloomberg report suggested the RBI may have sold gold worth $12 billion to protect foreign reserves amid geopolitical tensions.
PIB fact-check
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claim, stating RBI data shows no change in physical gold holdings.
Gold reserve share rise
Gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves increased from 13.92% to 16.70% between September 2025 and March 2026.
RBI's physical gold
The RBI's monthly bulletin confirms its physical gold stock remains unchanged, contradicting the Bloomberg report.
Key statistics
13.92%
Gold's share in foreign reserves at end of September 2025
16.70%
Gold's share in foreign reserves on March 31, 2026
16.85%
Gold's share in foreign reserves on May 22, 2026
$12 billion
Claimed value of gold sold by RBI
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:12 IST
India NewsRBIbusinessforeign

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