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Didn't expect row over chapter on judiciary; content was correct, we stand by it: NCERT scholar Danino

“The title of the particular subsection could have been worded differently. But essentially, the content was correct. We stand by it,” he said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:03 IST
EducationIndiaSupreme CourtNCERT

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