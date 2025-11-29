<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Indian National Congress (Congress), accusing the party of weakening India’s internal-security framework during its past tenures. In a post shared on X, the BJP claimed that Congress during its tenure ensured that national security collapsed from within.</p><p>“Congress didn’t just fail on national security — they collapsed from within. A culture of appeasement and internal quarrels weakened India’s fight against Maoist extremism,” the BJP posted on X. </p>.<p>According to the BJP, the perceived deterioration of internal security under Congress was not merely a series of missteps, but a systemic breakdown that endangered the nation. </p><p>The party argued that during Congress’s rule, critical threats and internal vulnerabilities were consistently overlooked, leading to a gradual collapse of India’s security apparatus. The BJP’s post suggested that this collapse reflected institutional decay rather than isolated failures.</p>.BJP alleges Congress-Maoists nexus, accuses Rahul Gandhi of fuelling 'Naxalite sympathies'.<p>The criticism comes amid an atmosphere of renewed focus on national security, as the country continues to face internal and external threats in a turbulent regional environment. The BJP pointed to what it described as a “history of neglect and inaction” by the Congress-led governments, particularly in counterterrorism and maintaining internal stability. </p><p>Congress has dismissed the charges, calling them a diversionary tactic aimed at deflecting attention from contemporary governance issues. The opposition party alleged that the BJP’s claims were politically motivated and lacked credible evidence. </p>