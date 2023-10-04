Didn’t run Chinese propaganda, Modi govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

It made it clear that all funding received by NewsClick has been through appropriate banking channels and has been reported to relevant authorities as required by the law. It is substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi, the website added.

NewsClick said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing and Income Tax Department (I-T) had earlier raided its offices and the premises of its officials besides seizing digital devices but none of the agencies were able to file a charge sheet against it in the past two years.

The statement came as Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned 46 journalists and staffers linked to the portal and arrested Purkayastha and the HR head Amit Chakravarty under UAPA following allegations that it collected funds from abroad and ran Chinese propaganda.

“A government that has not been able to substantiate any charges against NewsClick despite being in possession of all its information, documentation and communications, needed a motivated and bogus article published in the New York Times to invoke the draconian UAPA and attempt to shut down and stifle independent and fearless voices that portray the story of the real India – of peasants, of labourers, of farmers, and other oft-ignored sections of society,” it said.

Emphasising that all journalistic content published on the website is available on the internet, it said the Special Cell of Delhi Police has not referred to a single article or video that they consider to be Chinese propaganda.

“Indeed, the line of questioning adopted by the Special Cell regarding reportage on Delhi riots, farmers protests etc., all demonstrate the motivated and malicious intent behind the present proceedings. We have full faith in courts and the judicial process. We will fight for our journalistic freedom and our lives in accordance with the Constitution,” it said.