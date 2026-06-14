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Diesel curbs raise concerns for hospitals, IT parks dependent on generator power

Data centres, IT parks and telecom facilities also rely extensively on diesel-based backup systems to meet uptime commitments.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsdieselIT parksfuel-based generator sets

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