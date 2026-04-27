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Differences at recent BRICS meet in Delhi were on account of ongoing conflict in West Asia: MEA

The current conflict in West Asia began on February 28 when the US-Israeli combine launched military strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliated by attacking Gulf states hosting US bases.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsBRICSWest AsiaMEA

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