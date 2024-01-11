Differences crop up among 'Shankaracharyas' on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Lucknow: Sharp differences have cropped up among the four 'shankaracharyas', the top proponents of Hinduism and religious heads in the country, over organising and attending the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22 with at least two of them publicly criticising the organisers and the proposed attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and terming the event as ''against the tenets of Hinduism".

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, the Shankaracharya of Badrikashram Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, said that it was against the tenets of Hinduism to install the deity of Ram Lala in an ''incomplete temple''.

''It is not proper to install the deity in a Temple which is not yet fully complete...it is against Sanatan Dharma,'' he said.