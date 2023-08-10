Difficult to say Article 370 can never be abrogated, J&K’s sovereignty completely ceded to India: SC

The court said Parliament has exclusive power to make any law with prevention of activities directed towards disclaiming, questioning, or disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The constitutional order of 1972 makes it beyond the pale of doubt that sovereignty vested exclusively in India. Therefore, no vestige of sovereignty was retained post the Instrument of Accession, the bench added.

The court also asked Shah as to what is superior, the Constitution of India or J&K Constitution. Shah said of course, the Indian Constitution.

"Take a case of an Indian state apart from J&K, there are restraints in power of Parliament to enact laws…..even today Parliament can’t enact a law on the State List….these restraints in the power of Parliament are equally consistent with sovereignty of all the other Indian states vesting in dominion of India…see the distribution of legislative powers does not affect the sovereignty. There are certain areas where Parliament cannot touch something which relates to State List items,” the bench said.

The court also pointed out merely Parliament is completely disabled from touching a State List item while enacting a law, does it detract from the fact that all these states ceded sovereignty to the dominion of India.

“There are other fetters on the Parliament. GST, which is another fetter….these are all fetters which do not dilute sovereignty….cannot read post Article 370 Constitution as somehow a document which retains some element of sovereignty in J&K,” the bench said.