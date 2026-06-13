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'Difficult to understand Sangh from outside': Mohan Bhagwat says RSS ‘most misunderstood’ organisation

"The best way to understand the RSS is to engage with it and experience it from within," Bhagwat said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsRSSMohan Bhagwat

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