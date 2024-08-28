'Diffidence, opacity': Manish Tewari slams Centre for not discussing China border standoff in Parliament

Talking about the current border issue, Tewari said, "You have 50,000-60,000 troops who are eyeball to eye ball and on the other hand you have a trade relationship with China which seems to be booming much to India's disadvantage with the trade deficit actually growing adverse day by day." The Congress leader argued that there is a need to have a larger discussion on India's overall relationship with China and as a subset of that a discussion on what has been going on on the Line of Actual Control, as well as a discussion on what has been happening in India's neighbourhood.