Digi Yatra app has always been under our full control: Digi Yatra Foundation

New Delhi: Digi Yatra Foundation on Wednesday said the Digi Yatra application has always been under its full control amid controversy with respect to a former vendor that had offered billing account and management services for the application.

According to reports, there are concerns about data shared by passengers on Digi Yatra and that former vendor Dataevolve Solutions had come under investigation.

When asked whether Dataevolve is still associated with Digi Yatra, the foundation replied in the negative.

"There is no association of Digi Yatra with Dataevolve."

According to the foundation, Digi Yatra started on the CIC infrastructure of Niti Ayog and later migrated to Dataevolve, which was managing as a managed service provider on behalf of the foundation.

"Only the billing account and management was by Dataevolve," it said on Wednesday.