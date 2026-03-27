<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MP Derek O'Brien on Friday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of growing digital addiction among children and youth, warning that approximately 20,000 children die by suicide every year as a consequence, and demanded that the government address the crisis urgently.</p>.<p>Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, O'Brien said studies indicate that children and youth are spending up to eight hours a day on screens and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mobile-phone">mobile phones</a> -- amounting to more than 100 days every year.</p>.<p>He noted that 68 countries have already banned mobile phones in schools.</p>.<p>"Excessive screen time disrupts sleep patterns, increases the risk of anxiety, and causes mood swings," the MP said, explaining the biological mechanism behind the problem.</p>.60% children at risk of digital addiction: Survey.<p>"Screen usage causes a dopamine spike -- the brain receives a rapid reward signal, which reinforces the behaviour and produces what is known as digital addiction." Brien also offered practical suggestions for individuals -- asking oneself why before picking up the phone, counting to ten before touching it, charging devices in a separate room, avoiding screens at least two hours before sleeping, and practising what he called the "sound of silence" -- designated periods of no screen or phone time.</p>.<p>His three broader recommendations to the government were: encouraging mindful usage, promoting offline activities, and opening wider conversations about youth mental health and digital wellbeing.</p>.<p>"I appeal to the government to take up this issue of digital addiction seriously and address youth mental health together," he said. </p>