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Digital addiction claims 20,000 children's lives a year, says TMC's Derek O'Brien; urges govt action

Derek O'Brien noted that 68 countries have already banned mobile phones in schools.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalAddictionDigital

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