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Digital India has given India new identity worldwide: PM Modi

Modi said young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that the planet faces.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDigital India

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