Digvijaya Singh cites Bhagwat's comments on Manipur to target PM Modi

Indore: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday latched on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the situation in violence-torn Manipur to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh said Modi should be given "knowledge" about Manipur by Bhagwat as the prime minister has not visited the BJP-ruled north-eastern state since the beginning of ethnic violence there.
Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Monday, a day after Modi took oath along with his Council of Ministers, Bhagwat said Manipur has been looking for peace for the last one year and the situation in the strife-torn state should be considered on priority.
Reacting to the statement, Singh told reporters in Indore, "I would request Bhagwat to convey this knowledge to Prime Minister Modi also. He (Modi) has not gone there (Manipur) so far." The former Madhya Pradesh CM took potshots at the PM asking his supporters to remove the prefix "Modi Ka Parivar" from their names on their social media profiles.
"Modi's family has already been formed. All the corrupt people have become a part of Modi's family. So they (Modi supporters) might have removed the word 'Modi's family' from their names out of shame. The Sangh Parivar may have also given an order in this regard," he remarked.
On the possibility of the opposition INDIA bloc moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the Congress veteran said, "It has just been a day since this government was sworn in. Let's see what happens next." To a question, the former CM, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, said the entire country knows the "mood" of Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally of the BJP in the NDA.
Asked about no Muslim community leader finding a place in the new Council of Ministers, Singh said such a decision depends on the "wisdom" of the government.
On the Bharatiya Janata Party's pre-poll promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country, the Congress leader evaded a direct reply, saying, "Let's see what happens next."
Published 11 June 2024, 21:23 IST