‘Dil jeetne aaya hoon,’ says PM Modi on his first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation; Mamata says Bengal 'safest state' for women amid Sandeshkhali row

Dil jeetne aaya hoon,’ says PM Modi on his first visit to Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation
In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said ‘dil jeetne aaya hoon’ (I have come here to win hearts) as he made an emotional pitch in front of a jam packed Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali; Bengal safest state for women: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them, and asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.
Supreme Court says no to ED's plea against order not to disclose details of cases related to TMC leader's wife
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a Calcutta High Court order, in which guidelines were issued to probe agencies for not disclosing to the public or media.
Congress leader & former Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja joins BJP
Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran, joined the BJP on Thursday.
Mehbooba, Omar targets PM Modi's rally in Srinagar: 'Pulling out all stops to ensure crowd, people forced to attend'
Two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Thursday claimed that the administration "coerced" government employees to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar.
It’s a wonder I came out of jail alive: Ex-DU professor Saibaba after release from Nagpur jail
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba, who was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday after his acquittal in an alleged Maoist links case, said it’s a “wonder that he could come out alive” despite suffering the “brutal” jail life.
Rajasthan farmers pin hope on tractor rally and 'Gaon Bandh Andolan' for MSP guarantee
Farmers in Rajasthan are getting together again to press their demand for legal guarantee for their crops including a proposed tractor rally and 'Gaon Bandh Andolan.'
India sees Japan as a 'natural partner' in its journey, development and quest for stability in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar
India \said it sees Japan as a “natural partner” in its journey, development and transformation, and in its quest for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Airbus gets DGCA nod for H160 helicopter in India
Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India.
Batters put India in a commanding position after Kuldeep-Ashwin spin show
Indian spinners sent England into a tailspin before the batters drive them to a commanding position on the opening day of the Dharamsala Test.
