'CID' actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks passes away at 57

Actor Dinesh Phadnis famously known for his role Fredricks in one of the most popular TV shows CID breathed his last today at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 57.

According to the reports, the star was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past couple of days. His health deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator on Monday.

It was reported that the star had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, his friend and co-star Dayanand Shetty refuted the news.

The entire CID crew was monitoring the situation and is with the family. The last rites of Dinesh will take place today at Daulat Nagar crematorium.

Dinesh was one of the famous faces in Hindi TV business. He portrayed the role of Fredericks on CID, which ran for nearly two decades. Dinesh also tried his luck on the silver screen and has appeared in movies like Sarfarosh, Mela and others. He was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

Dinesh Phadnis is survived by his wife Nayana and a daughter named Tanu.