<p>The internet has always been curious about reinventing food and trying unimaginable fusions; sometimes delightfully, sometimes questionably. And today being <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/tradition-meets-innovation-in-the-evolution-of-indias-festive-sweet-boxes-3843208">Chocolate Day</a>, February 9, you can't miss a recent post by food delivery giant Swiggy. The post featured "ice cream rice" that left users both amused and appalled.</p><p>In a now-viral image shared on X, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy </a>posted a picture of a plate of plain, boiled rice paired not with curry, vegetables or even the humble pickle—often a last-resort companion for rice. Then, what was the rice enjoyed with? Well, something you didn't think of - a scoop of chocolate ice cream. </p><p><strong>Take a look at the X post</strong> </p>.<p><strong>"Dinner aur dessert"</strong></p><p>Captioned cheekily as “<em>Dinner aur dessert dono saath mein kar liya</em> (Dinner and dessert done together),” the post showcased a combination which was quite bizarre. </p>.Vadodara woman cries, stages protest over less pani puris; police steps in to resolve dramatic scene.<p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>The unusual pairing of hot rice and cold chocolate ice cream sparked instant reactions on the social media platform. For many users, the very thought of mixing rice with ice cream was enough to trigger meme fest and a series of comments. </p>.<p>One user questioned the dish altogether and wrote, "Ye kya (hai)." The comment was drafted with a few laughter emojis. Another dubbed the food combo as "Ricecream." A few, meanwhile, posted memes to say "no" to the uncommon pairing. </p>