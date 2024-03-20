'Dirty divisive politics': Stalin demands EC action against Shobha Karandlaje for Rameshwaram Cafe blast remarks

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday termed as “reckless” Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje’s remarks suggesting that a person from Tamil Nadu was “responsible” for the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.
In a social media post, Stalin said one must either be an NIA official or closely linked (to the probe into) the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to make such claims.
“Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of the BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity,” Stalin said.
Stalin demanded that everyone in the BJP, from the Prime Minister to the party cadre, stop engaging in 'dirty divisive politics' at once. “ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately,” he added.
Stalin was reacting to Karandlaje’s reported remarks that a person who came from Tamil Nadu planted a bomb at the Rameshwaram cafe. “Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhana Soudha. Another person comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students,” she said on Tuesday.
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami too condemned the Union Minister’s statement and demanded action against her. “The ECI should ensure that such divisive statements aren’t made,” Palaniswami said.
