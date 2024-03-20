'Dirty divisive politics': Stalin demands EC action against Shobha Karandlaje for Rameshwaram Cafe blast remarks

Stalin demanded that everyone in the BJP, from the Prime Minister to the party cadre, stop engaging in 'dirty divisive politics' at once. “ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately,” he added.

Stalin was reacting to Karandlaje’s reported remarks that a person who came from Tamil Nadu planted a bomb at the Rameshwaram cafe. “Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhana Soudha. Another person comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students,” she said on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami too condemned the Union Minister’s statement and demanded action against her. “The ECI should ensure that such divisive statements aren’t made,” Palaniswami said.