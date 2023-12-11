Disappointed, but will continue our struggle: J&K leaders on SC verdict on Article 370

Srinagar: The landmark decision by the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday stirred disappointment among political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, but they vowed to continue the fight.
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti while urging people not to lose hope after the SC verdict, said, “Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn’t the end of the road for us nor our defeat. It is the defeat of the idea of India.”
“It is the defeat of that idea of Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindustani Tehzeeb). Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 acceded with Gandhi’s India by rejecting Muslim Pakistan. Today it is the defeat of that idea of India,” she said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Another former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, said, “Disappointed but not disheartened.” Taking to X, he said, “The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul.”
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president and former CM of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad said the “Supreme Court was our last hope” and that he was “disappointed” with their verdict.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir won’t be happy with the unanimous judgment. Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution represented the sentiments of our people… both have ended today,” he said.
However, common people say the SC decision was on expected lines. “We had no hope that the Supreme Court would declare the government of India’s August 5, 2019 decisions null and void. When we look at the pattern of decisions by the courts on vital issues given in recent times, I had no hope,” said Abid Bhat, a businessman in Srinagar.
Another local Bashir Ahmad Dar said expecting that the SC would restore Article 370 was nothing less than a miracle. “Let us accept the reality that the special status of J&K has gone forever. However, now I am hopeful that the Center will not use dilly-delay tactics to postpone assembly elections and restoration of statehood further,” he added.