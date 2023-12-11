Disappointed, but will continue our struggle: J&K leaders on SC verdict on Article 370

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir won’t be happy with the unanimous judgment. Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution represented the sentiments of our people… both have ended today,” he said.

However, common people say the SC decision was on expected lines. “We had no hope that the Supreme Court would declare the government of India’s August 5, 2019 decisions null and void. When we look at the pattern of decisions by the courts on vital issues given in recent times, I had no hope,” said Abid Bhat, a businessman in Srinagar.

Another local Bashir Ahmad Dar said expecting that the SC would restore Article 370 was nothing less than a miracle. “Let us accept the reality that the special status of J&K has gone forever. However, now I am hopeful that the Center will not use dilly-delay tactics to postpone assembly elections and restoration of statehood further,” he added.