Disappointing to see 'caste' brought into serious debate in Parliament: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said it is disappointing that caste is being mentioned during serious debates in Parliament and urged people to move beyond these "narrow identities" in the 21st century.

His remarks came days after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said his position as the Vice President of India has been insulted by the opposition members after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked him derisively while protesting against the suspension of MPs.

Dhankhar also claimed it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, and a as someone who comes from a family of farmers.