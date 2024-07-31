Disclose caste of 'Balak Buddhi' Rahul Gandhi: BJP's Amit Malviya doubles down after Anurag Thakur's remark

BJP's Amit Malviya on Wednesday doubled down on the attack on Rahul Gandhi after Anurag Thakur made now-expunged remarks on the Congress leader's 'caste' in the Lok Sabha.
Sharing older clips of Rahul's speeches, Malviya claimed the Congress leader has invoked caste in the past in public. "The Congress should understand what goes around, comes around," he wrote on X.
Malviya then urged "Now, disclose what is the caste of 'Balak Buddhi' Rahul Gandhi, son of a Christian mother and a Parsi father," asking if 'caste rhetoric is just meant to divide Hindus, for electoral gains?' for the Congress, noting that the party had opposed OBC reservation since 1950.
The BJP leader began his remark with asking Jairam Ramesh to 'relax' after the Congress leader took umbrage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a part of Thakur's speech on X and lauding it as 'a perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.'
"This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a ‘must hear’ is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade," the senior Congress leader said, adding that Modi has "encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege."
Thakur's remark and Modi's reaction have drawn the ire of other party members as well, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge telling reporters outside the Parliament today that while Thakur is 'immature', was there a need for the Prime Minister to post it on social media.
The Congress has now submitted a privilege notice against Modi in the matter.
Rahul Gandhi and Anurag Thakur had a heated exchange in the Parliament on Tuesday with the former telling the latter that despite insults he would keep fighting and demanding a caste census be conducted. Today, BJP's Jagadish Shettar said that Rahul had never sought a caste census during the UPA government and asked why he was seeking one now.
Published 31 July 2024, 17:13 IST