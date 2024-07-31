Disclose caste of 'Balak Buddhi' Rahul Gandhi: BJP's Amit Malviya doubles down after Anurag Thakur's remark

"This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a ‘must hear’ is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade," the senior Congress leader said, adding that Modi has "encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege."

Thakur's remark and Modi's reaction have drawn the ire of other party members as well, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge telling reporters outside the Parliament today that while Thakur is 'immature', was there a need for the Prime Minister to post it on social media.

The Congress has now submitted a privilege notice against Modi in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi and Anurag Thakur had a heated exchange in the Parliament on Tuesday with the former telling the latter that despite insults he would keep fighting and demanding a caste census be conducted. Today, BJP's Jagadish Shettar said that Rahul had never sought a caste census during the UPA government and asked why he was seeking one now.