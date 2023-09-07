Discuss repatriation of Indian kids taken away by child agencies abroad: Retired judges to G20 leaders

They said every year there are cases of children among expatriate families being removed from parental care by child protection authorities of the country of residence on grounds of abuse, neglect or risk of harm. 'Such children are placed in custody of the foreign child protection authority. While all children are entitled to kinship care when removed from parental custody, as these children have no extended family in the country of residence, they do not have that option,' the letter said. The retired judges suggested that return to a safe placement in the home country is a more humane and compassionate solution for such children than leaving them in foreign state custody for the entirety of their childhoods.

They also said that there appears to be a need for better understanding of cultural differences and provision of good quality translators in child protection proceedings in these countries.

The letter refers to cases in Norway and the United States of America where the Government of India has had to intervene. They also point to the ongoing cases with Germany and Australia, the latter resulting in the distraught mother taking her own life.

Priyadarshini Patil, a 40-year-old Indian-origin woman from Australia, was found dead in Karnataka last week. She was allegedly upset as the Australian authorities had separated her from her teenage children two years ago.