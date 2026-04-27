'Discussing Chabahar Port issue actively with Iran and America', says India as sanctions waiver expires

<p>New Delhi: India on Monday said the issue of the expired US sanctions waiver for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-mulls-options-on-chabahar-port-stake-before-us-sanctions-kick-in-3979842">Chabahar Port project is under active discussion</a> with both Iran and the United States, even as the ongoing regional conflict complicates the matter.</p><p> “The issue regarding Chabahar is under discussion with both Iran and the United States. Obviously, the current conflict is also a complicating factor. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told media persons here.</p>.India on a tightrope at Chabahar.<p>The Chabahar Port project holds strategic importance for India as it provides vital connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, while also strengthening trade and economic linkages with Central Asian countries.</p><p>The US State Department had initially revoked the sanctions exception in September 2025. Following discussions, Washington later extended the conditional waiver until April 26, 2026.</p>