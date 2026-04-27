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'Discussing Chabahar Port issue actively with Iran and America', says India as sanctions waiver expires

The US State Department had initially revoked the sanctions exception in September 2025. Following discussions, Washington later extended the conditional waiver until April 26, 2026.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranChabahar portUS sanctions

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