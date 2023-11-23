Disney says 51.8 crore Indian users watched ICC Cricket World Cup on TV

Its Hotstar streaming app set a concurrent viewership record of 5.9 crore (59 million) during the final match of the World Cup, the company said in a statement.

The numbers offer some relief for the Burbank-headquartered entertainment giant's India unit, which is exploring options of finding a joint venture partner or selling its business.

It has offered free streaming of World Cup cricket on smartphones in India, part of a strategy to boost advertising revenue and offset the impact of a subscriber exodus.