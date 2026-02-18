<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi, terming it a “disorganised PR spectacle”.</p><p>"Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," he said in a post on X.</p><p>Gandhi tagged a post by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>which said, "The Modi government has made a laughing stock of India globally, with regard to AI."</p>. <p>His remarks came amid a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/galgotias-universitys-orion-robot-showcased-at-delhi-ai-impact-summit-is-a-chinese-made-robodog-available-online-3902669">controversy over Galgotias University showcasing a robotic dog called 'Orion</a>' at the AI Summit expo that critics said was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.</p><p>Galgotias University has since been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, according to sources.</p>.Chinese-made robodog displayed at AI Summit | Galgotias University asked to vacate expo premises.<p>In the post, the Congress said, "In the ongoing AI summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own. The Chinese media has mocked us. This is truly embarrassing for India. </p>.Chaos mars opening day of India AI Impact Summit and Expo in Delhi.<p>"What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi’s minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China's robots at the Indian summit."</p><p>The party alleged that the Modi government has caused "irreparable damage to the image of the country — they have reduced AI to a joke - a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power."</p>