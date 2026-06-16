Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Disproportionate, band-aid solution: IFF on Centre's curbs on Telegram ahead of NEET re-exam

"This is a blunt, nationwide measure aimed at the conduct of rampant fraud rackets, and on the Government's own admission is constitutionally incompatible," it said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakTelegram

Follow us on :

Follow Us